Advisor for CIPS visits several schools in Ganderbal

Bandipora, Sep 10: Advisor for Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS) and professor NCERT, Dr. N. Upender Reddy today visited several schools for on-spot inspection of recently launched Mashal-e-Gaash Literacy Campaign by the district administration with the purpose to enlighten general masses who are illiterate about the importance “being literate”.
Pertinently, Dr. N. Upender Reddy is on a three day visit to District Ganderbal with the purpose to assess the remarkable achievements of Mashal-e-Gaash, a campaign that has ignited the flame of knowledge and literacy in the district. Mashal-e-Gaash has not only provided education but also inculcated confidence, self-esteem, and a sense of empowerment among those who have taken their first steps towards literacy.
On the second day, the Advisor for CIPS visited several schools of far-flung areas like Kusturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalya, WaliwarLar, Govt. Middle School Haripora and Govt. Middle School Bonipora Chatergul where he interacted with the beneficiaries of the campaign and other stakeholders including PRIs, SHG, teachers, Aganwadi Workers and students.
While interacting with the beneficiaries who have been taught during the campaign shared their valuable views and experience gained during the programme.
They highlighted the importance of the campaign, driven by the relentless efforts of unsung heroes who said that the campaign has illuminated the path of learning for individuals of all ages who, for too long, were denied the opportunity to read and write.
On the occasion several teachers also shared their experience and challenges faces on this path to enlightenment.
While interacting with the locals, the Advisor said that it gives immense pleasure to listen the incredible journey of Mashal-e-Gaash, a movement born out of collective determination to eradicate illiteracy from the midst.
He also interacted with the PRIs who highlighted their role for mobilization of community and motivating the illiterate people about the importance of literacy. They said that people were made aware through Gram Sabhas about the campaign.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. N. Upender Reddy while expressing his deepest appreciation to the District Administration for taking such unique initiative said that since 2006, no such program has been witnessed in any state of the country in which the district has got unprecedented progress which is development in real sense.
He also urged the parents to focus on the education of children so that their future is bright.
During his visit to education institutions the Advisor was accompanied with Chief Education Officer Ganderbal, Program Officer ICDS, Dy CEO and other officials of the education department.