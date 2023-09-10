Advisor for CIPS visits several schools in Ganderbal

Pertinently, Dr. N. Upender Reddy is on a three day visit to District Ganderbal with the purpose to assess the remarkable achievements of Mashal-e-Gaash, a campaign that has ignited the flame of knowledge and literacy in the district. Mashal-e-Gaash has not only provided education but also inculcated confidence, self-esteem, and a sense of empowerment among those who have taken their first steps towards literacy.

On the second day, the Advisor for CIPS visited several schools of far-flung areas like Kusturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalya, WaliwarLar, Govt. Middle School Haripora and Govt. Middle School Bonipora Chatergul where he interacted with the beneficiaries of the campaign and other stakeholders including PRIs, SHG, teachers, Aganwadi Workers and students.

While interacting with the beneficiaries who have been taught during the campaign shared their valuable views and experience gained during the programme.