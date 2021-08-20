Advisor inspects development works in Qazigund, | ‘Adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour for next 100 days must’

He also stated that Covid is not over yet and people must not lower the guard in order to avert the 3rd Wave. Khan was speaking at a public meeting at Town Hall Qazigund.

The advisor made an extensive tour of Qazigund, Anantnag district to inspect various ongoing Rural development and Power development works besides reviewing tourism scenario. The Advisor interacted with PRIs, met delegations and had assessment of public demands of the area.

Terming the Covid vaccine as "golden bullet", Advisor called upon the people to participate in the vaccination drives with full vigor so that hundred percent population is immunized and pre-Covid normalcy is restored. Advisor Baseer Khan impressed upon the PRIs, ULBs, religious leaders and other stakeholders to extend their full support to the administration in its endeavor to further curb the Pandemic. He asked them to carry out massive IEC Campaign in coordination with the authorities on the importance of CAB and Vaccination so that the deadly virus does not re-emerge.

The Advisor was accompanied by DDC Chairman Anantnag, Mohammad YousufGorsi, ULB members, MD JKTDC, SE JKPDCL, ADDC, SDM Dooru and other concerned officers.

The Advisor started the tour with inspection of CSC being built along Yatra route at Drien by RDD under SBM. The BDO informed the Advisor that the complex has four Sanitary points. The Advisor remarked that such type of wayside amenities have to be made functional in the least possible time and directed the officers to get the water supply connected to make the facility functional.

The Advisor inspected the Receiving Station Shempora which has been augmented by 3.7 MVA from 16.3 MVA to 20 MVA and put to public use. The Chief Engineer JKPDCL informed the Advisor that the cabling work for its smooth utilization in the town has been completed. Advisor directed the concerned officers to take up the third cycle of branch cutting from 8th of September as has been directed by him in the series of meetings already taken. He directed the officers to expedite the metering process and replace the rotten poles and wires immediately. He fixed September 30 as timeline for the whole process for PDD to complete so that efficient power supply is provided to the area in the coming winters.

Later, Advisor chaired a Public meeting at Town Hall Qazigund where DDC Chairman, DDC members, BDC Chairperson Qazigund, Pesident MC Qazigund, other PRI and ULB members, MD JKTDC, CE JKPDCL, ADDC, SDM Dooru, Tehsildarand BDOQazigund, AD Tourism Pahalgam, Exens and other engineers of REW, PDD and PHE, representatives of trade and transport associations besides Auqaf and civil society members participated.