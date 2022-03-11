Advisor Khan interacts with delegation

Ramban, Mar 11: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Thursday interacted with the delegation of Construction Workers Union (CWU), Ramban led by its president.
The delegation apprised the Advisor about various issues faced by them and also informed him about the non implementation of labour laws. They also briefed the Advisor about denial of benefits to construction workers engaged by concessionaire companies in executing the works on four-laning of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Railway Line Project.
While taking serious note of the issues raised by the Construction Workers, the Advisor directed the Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Jammu and Provident Fund Commissioner, J&K to take necessary actions for strict implementation of the labour laws applicable to all the central projects being executed in Jammu & Kashmir, particularly the Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Bonus Act, Provident Fund Act, etc., in the interest of welfare and safeguard to the rights of labourers.
The Advisor also gave patient hearing to other issues raised by the Construction Workers Union and assured them that all of their genuine issues will be resolved on priority.