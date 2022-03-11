Advisor Khan interacts with delegation

While taking serious note of the issues raised by the Construction Workers, the Advisor directed the Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Jammu and Provident Fund Commissioner, J&K to take necessary actions for strict implementation of the labour laws applicable to all the central projects being executed in Jammu & Kashmir, particularly the Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Bonus Act, Provident Fund Act, etc., in the interest of welfare and safeguard to the rights of labourers.

The Advisor also gave patient hearing to other issues raised by the Construction Workers Union and assured them that all of their genuine issues will be resolved on priority.