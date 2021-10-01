Advisor Khan sanctions Rs 80 lakh for construction workers, dependents

The J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board is providing educational assistance, marriage assistance, medical reimbursement, death-cum-funeral charges in favour of construction workers.

During the current financial year, the Board has provided an assistance of Rs 150 crore.

The Board has presently more than 3.65 lakh registered workers in whose favour assistance has been granted, besides Rs 1,000 per month in favour of 3.65 lakh workers for two months was provided as special grant during peak of Covid-19 Pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention that the Social Welfare Department is taking concrete steps so that cases are disposed off within set time lines.