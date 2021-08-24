Advisor Khan spends day with differently-abled children

Advisor interacted with the differently-abled persons and enquired about the facilities being extended to them in the center. He said the UT Government is akin to the problems faced by the people with special needs and assured them every possible support towards ensuring them best possible services.

On the occasion, Advisor handed over a cheque of Rs 49,45000, provided by Labour department, as a Lower Education assistance to 713 beneficiaries for Constructions workers and motorized wheelchair. He said that the UT government has taken several measures for welfare of differently abled persons including financial assistance in the shape of pension, free education, free medical treatment.

Later, Advisor distributed aids and appliances among several specially-abled children during an event organized by SHSFWE under the theme “Enhancing Accessibility of persons with disabilities”. He also handed over prosthetic aid and fitment to needy children.

Advisor said that UT administration is committed for uplifting such persons so that they are able to cope up with the challenges of day to day life by providing durable, sophisticated and modern standard aids to specially abled persons thus reducing the effects of disabilities and at the same time enhancing their economic potential.

Earlier, Advisor inaugurated newly installed Laser Therapy Unit and Drape Moulding Unit at Hope Disability Centre.

Advisor was informed that the unit can treat about forty different kinds of ailments in reduced time and is one of the only four such equipments available in the valley. He was also informed that major benefit of Drape Forming is the low cost tooling and fixtures.

Meanwhile, Advisor took stock of activities being carried out by Hope Disability Centres. He appreciated the Center for doing a noble job towards welfare of differently abled persons. He assured that Government will extend every possible support to them to continue with this upright work.

He stressed on providing better facilities to the children with special abilities and called for focusing the needs of such persons including their skill development and livelihood.

The event was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, PirMuzafar Ahmad, Director General, Women and Child Development, Mir Tariq Ali, Director General Social Welfare Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Dar, Executive Director Rehabilitation Centre, Irshad Ahmad, Secretary Social Welfare Board, Bureeda, OSD to Advisor, AshrifHakak and a number of dignitaries from administration, police and beneficiaries of She Hope Society including those who received the donated equipment.