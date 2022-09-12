Advocate found dead in Budgam village; police register case

Srinagar, Sep 12: An advocate was found hanging from a tree in Arath area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday morning.
"Today morning dead body of one person namely Tariq Ahmad Mir s/o Abdul Gani Mir R/o Wadwan Budgam (age about 40 yrs ) was found hanging in the orchards of village Arath Budgam by locals. A Police team headed by SHO PS Budgam and Chowki officer Soibug alongwith with FSL team visited the spot immediately. The place of occurrence was examined and dead body was taken into custody for post mortem and other legal formalities. Proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated by Police, " a police spokesman said.
Locals found Advocate Tariq Ahmad, son of Abdul Ganie Mir, a resident of Wadwan area of the district hanging from the tree following which police was informed, news agency KDC reported.
A police officer confirmed the incident and said the body will be handed over to the family for last rites after medico-legal formalities.
A case under relevant sections of law is being registered and further investigation has been set into motion, he added.