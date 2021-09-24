Kashmir
AEE PMGSY dies after car rolls into gorge at Kangan
Ganderbal, Sep 24: A Srinagar resident posted as an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in the PMGSY sub-division Kangan in Ganderbal district died after his car rolled into a deep gorge in Kachnambal village on Friday, an official said.
The official said that AEE Muhammad AltafCheka of Ahmad Nagar, Soura, Srinagar was on way from Wangath towards Ganderbal when his car (JK01AN-5394) met with an accident in the area, resulting in his on-spot death.
The body was brought to Trauma Hospital Kangan and will be handed over to his family for last rites, the official said.