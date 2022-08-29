Affected student online services to be restored by Sept 1, says KU

Srinagar, Aug 29: The University of Kashmir on Monday said that a few student online services which were reported to be affected will be made live by Thursday, September 1, 2022 (2 pm onwards).
In a statement, KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said: “Some students have reported that a few online services are affected in the University of Kashmir. A few services were pulled down temporarily, in view of some up-gradation being carried out in the system. These services are being restored in a phased manner.”
Dr Mir said the process to make these services live again will be completed by Thursday, September 1, 2022 (2pm).
“Students are hereby informed that they shall be given ample time to submit their forms for which necessary notification will be issued on Tuesday (30 August 2022),” the Registrar said.