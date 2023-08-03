Affidavits attested by notary can be relied upon in proceedings: HC

“An affidavit intended for use in the High Court may be sworn before any Court or Magistrate, a Notary, an Oath Commissioner appointed by the High Court, or any other officer appointed by any other Court which the State Government has generally or specifically empowered in this behalf,” said an order by Justice Sanjay Dhar.

The Court said this while hearing a petition wherein preliminary objection was raised with regard to maintainability of it on the ground that the affidavit of the petitioner in support of the petition had not been attested and sworn in accordance with the law, inasmuch as the affidavit accompanying the petition had been attested by a Notary and not by the Oath Commissioner as required by the provisions contained in the Writ Proceedings Rules, 1997.