Affiliating schools in J&K with CBSE | Tarigami urges MoE to revisit its proposal

In a statement, he said that the move will do away with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education ( JKBOSE) that since its inception has been playing an exemplary role in prescribing syllabus and conducting exams in an honest and transparent manner. “The JKBOSE has also played a crucial role in elevating the standard of education and taking it to next level over the last several decades in the region. Even during the tough times in the Valley, the JKBOSE weathered through the storm. The schools in Jammu and Kashmir are free to affiliate themselves with CBSE after following the due procedures, and there are over 200 schools with such affiliation,” Tarigami added.