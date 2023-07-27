After 3 decades, 8th Muharram procession allowed through traditional routes in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 27: After over three decades, authorities allowed the 8th Muharram procession to pass through its traditional route in Kashmir capital Srinagar on Thursday.
The administration had granted two-hour permission to the procession from 6 am to 8 am.
Thousands of mourners were part of the procession as it took off on the traditional route of Shaheed Gunj to Dalgate, a route which has been out of bounds for the processions in the backdrop of the law-and-order situation since 1989.
Eyewitnesses said that the mourners while shouting religious slogans marched peacefully as the procession moved through MA road in Srinagar towards Dalgate.
The administration had put all security arrangements in place to prevent any law-and-order situation during processions.