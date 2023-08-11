After 3 decades, Apni Party becomes first mainstream party to hold public rally in Soibug

Recalling the sufferings and troubles that the people of this area had been facing for the past more than 30 years, Bukhari said: “Back in 1987, an individual from this very locality attempted to place his trust in the power of the ballot box, seeking to bring about positive change for the people. But his well-deserved victory was denied, compelling them to opt for bullets instead of ballots. However, the path of the violence brought only miseries and troubles to the people of this place and elsewhere across J&K. Today, we know for sure that the path of violence brought only misery and turmoil to the people of this region and beyond in J&K. Today, we are certain that violence is by no means a solution to our problems.”

He said that the traditional political leaders had always been deceiving people for their own political gains and electoral benefits in J&K.

Bukhari urged people not to continue falling prey to deceptive politics any longer.