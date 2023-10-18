After 4-day wet spell, J&K to see warmer days

The MeT has termed the coming days as favourable for harvesting and all outdoor activities which were disrupted by precipitation during the last four days.

The four days of moderate intermittent rains and snow over the higher reaches led to chilly conditions in Kashmir and people have brought out their woolens.

“There will be mainly dry weather and warmer days till October 21. While there were foggy conditions in plains of Kashmir valley and other valleys of J&K and partly cloudy at rest of the places in J&K this morning, the weather started to improve as the day progressed,” the MeT bulletin on Wednesday said. “The weather was going to be mainly dry from October 19 to 21. The days will be warmer.”