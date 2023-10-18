After 4-day wet spell, J&K to see warmer days

Srinagar, Oct 18: After four days of rains and snowfall, the Meteorological Department (MeT) Wednesday predicted warmer days ahead and there is no forecast of any heavy spell of precipitation for the next 10 days.
The MeT has termed the coming days as favourable for harvesting and all outdoor activities which were disrupted by precipitation during the last four days.
The four days of moderate intermittent rains and snow over the higher reaches led to chilly conditions in Kashmir and people have brought out their woolens.
“There will be mainly dry weather and warmer days till October 21. While there were foggy conditions in plains of Kashmir valley and other valleys of J&K and partly cloudy at rest of the places in J&K this morning, the weather started to improve as the day progressed,” the MeT bulletin on Wednesday said. “The weather was going to be mainly dry from October 19 to 21. The days will be warmer.”
However, the MeT officials said that from October 22 to 23, the weather was expected to be generally cloudy.
“There is the possibility of light rain and snowfall (over higher reaches) at scattered places of J&K during these days,” they said. “From October 24 to 28, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy.”
The MeT officials said that overall, there was no forecast of any major rain and snowfall for the next 10 days in J&K and Ladakh.
He said that the weather was favourable for harvesting and all outdoor activities.
Pertinently, there was a considerable drop in mercury with Srinagar recording a maximum of 11.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday which was 10.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
There are reports of fresh light snowfall from Gulmarg, Sadna Top, Peer Ki Gali, Simthan Pass, Gurez, Tulail, Sonamarg, and the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh Highway beside the upper reaches.
Jammu city recorded a maximum of 17.8 degrees Celsius on October 17 which was 13.5 degrees Celsius below normal.