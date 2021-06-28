After all-party meeting, PAGD to hold fresh deliberations at Farooq Abdullah's Gupkar residence tomorrow

Srinagar, Jun 28: Four days after the meeting of J&K mainstream leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has called a meeting on Tuesday at Dr Farooq Abdullah's residence.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that the constituents of the conglomerate will hold a meeting is scheduled at 11:00 AM.

Sources said that the meeting has been called to discuss the issues that emerged at the all-party meeting in Delhi on June 24.