After all-party meeting, PAGD to hold fresh deliberations at Farooq Abdullah's Gupkar residence tomorrow

Srinagar, Jun 28: Four days after the meeting of J&K mainstream leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has called a meeting on Tuesday at Dr Farooq Abdullah's residence.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that the constituents of the conglomerate will hold a meeting is scheduled at 11:00 AM.
Sources said that the meeting has been called to discuss the issues that emerged at the all-party meeting in Delhi on June 24.
NC leader and Member of Parliament from south Kashmir, Hassnain Masoodi confirmed the meeting of PAGD tomorrow.
He however said that he is not aware of the agenda of tomorrow's meeting.