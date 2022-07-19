After Bandipora, Ganderbal admin makes face masks mandatory in public places

“In the interest of Health and Wellbeing of the general public, I, Farooq Ahmad Baba, JKAS, CEO, District Disaster Management Authority / Additional District Magistrate, Ganderbal, in exercise of powers vested in me under Section-34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, do hereby order that the use of masks shall be compulsory at public places In District Ganderbal, with immediate effect, till further orders,” news agency GNS quoted an order saying.

“Moreover, all District/ Sectoral Officers shall ensure usage of masks by all officers/ officials in the offices, " it said.