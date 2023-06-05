MeT predicts warmer days in J&K

Srinagar, June 5: Amid prediction of mainly dry weather and warmer days, night temperature in Jammu and Kashmir continued to hover below normal despite an increase on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.3°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 9.8°C against 8.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.6°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 9.0°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.