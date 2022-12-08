After court rap, JKSSB postpones SI exam scheduled tomorrow

Srinagar, Dec 8: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Thursday “postponed” the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for the post of Sub Inspector scheduled tomorrow.
“It is hereby notified that the examination (CBT) for the post of Sub Inspector, Home Department advertised vide Notification no. 06 of 2021, scheduled for 9th December 2022, has been postponed,” reads a notification issued by Controller of Examinations JKSSB, reported news agency GNS.
“The fresh date of examination shall be notified separately,” it added.
The notification was issued hours after the High Court quashed the JE and SI exams being held by the JKSSB.
The court also directed the govt to constitute a high level Committee headed by “at-least” retired High Court Judge to enquire into the conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for “brazen irregularities and illegalities” in appointing a “blacklisted” agency for conducting various examinations.