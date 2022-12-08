After court rap, JKSSB postpones SI exam scheduled tomorrow

The notification was issued hours after the High Court quashed the JE and SI exams being held by the JKSSB.

The court also directed the govt to constitute a high level Committee headed by “at-least” retired High Court Judge to enquire into the conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for “brazen irregularities and illegalities” in appointing a “blacklisted” agency for conducting various examinations.