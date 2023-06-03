After days of rain, mainly clear weather forecast in J&K till June 12

“Farmers are advised to carry out all farm operations from today till 12th and start early morning as rain may occur anytime in the evening,” he said, adding, “People can plan outdoor activities this weekend and next week as risk of rain is less.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.8°C, the same as on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.7°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.2°C against 10.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.1°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 9.5°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.1°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.2°C against 3.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 4.4°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.6°C against 19.6°C on the previous night and it was 6.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.4°C (below normal by 4.3°C), Batote 10.7°C (4.3°C below normal), Katra 17.2°C (4.6°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 8.9°C (below normal by 2.7°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 2.7°C, he said.