After four inches of snowfall in Gulmarg, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 21: Parts of Kashmir Valley received rains and snowfall while meteorological department(MeT) predicted mainly dry weather from Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting a MeT official, GNS reported that upper reaches received fresh snowfall with the skiing resort of Gulmarg recording 10 cms (4 inches) till 0830 hours today.

He said that while Srinagar had traces of rain during the time, Qazigund recorded 4.3mm, Pahalgam 4.3mm, Kupwara 7.6mm, Kokernag 4.2mm, Banihal 0.6mm, Batote 0.2mm and Bhadarwah 1.4mm of rains.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.0°C against the previous night’s 5.3°C . Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 4.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.7°C against 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.8°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.7°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 4.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.