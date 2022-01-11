After GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Soura follows suit, cancels winter vacation of faculty

Srinagar Jan 11: Day after GMC Srinagar cancelled winter vacation 2022 of faculty in view of COVID surge and threat of new virus variant Omicron, Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura too followed suit on Tuesday.
An order issued to this effect has been issued by Director SKIMS, Dr Parvaiz Koul.
The faculty members have been asked to resume their duties immediately at the institution.
On Monday, GMC Srinagar too cancelled winter vacation 2022 of faculty members at the institution and its associated hospitals in view of a spike in COVID-19 and the threat of new virus variant Omicron.
Like the rest of India, J&K is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases even though only a few cases of the new virus variant Omicron have been detected in the UT so far.