After hottest day of this summer, night temperature also goes up in J&K

Srinagar, June 21: A day after Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley recorded the season's hottest day, the night temperature too showed an upward trend and settled above normal in J&K on Wednesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that hot and dry weather was likely to continue till June 23 even though there is possibility of “very light rain/thundershower at one or two places over Jammu and Kashmir.”

From June 24-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms was expected at scattered to fairly widespread places in J&K.

Srinagar recorded a low of 19.7°C against 18.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.9°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.4°C against 16.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.6°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.