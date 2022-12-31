Kashmir

After over one month, night temp rises above freezing point in Srinagar

Srinagar had 0.4, Pahalgam minus 9 and Gulmarg minus 8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.
Migratory birds in Dal lake [Representational Image]
Migratory birds in Dal lake [Representational Image] Mubashir Khan/ GK File
IANS

Srinagar, Dec 31: After more than a month, night temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar on Saturday as the MeT office forcasted mainly clear to partly cloudy weather during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh.

"Minimum temperature rose above the freezing point after more than a month in Srinagar on Saturday due to cloud cover. Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 0.4, Pahalgam minus 9 and Gulmarg minus 8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 23.7 and Leh minus 13.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.1, Katra 6.2, Batote 1.4, Banihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah minus 1.0 as the minimum temperature.

Cold
snowfall

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com