After over one month, night temp rises above freezing point in Srinagar

"Minimum temperature rose above the freezing point after more than a month in Srinagar on Saturday due to cloud cover. Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.



Srinagar had 0.4, Pahalgam minus 9 and Gulmarg minus 8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

