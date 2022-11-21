After swap allegations, authorities to exhume baby’s body for DNA test in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Nov 21: The authorities will exhume the body of a baby to conduct DNA test after a family from Budgam district alleged that they were given body of a female baby instead of male baby at JVC hospital, Bemina.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the body of the baby will be exhumed today in order to conduct DNA sampling and match that with those of the family members.