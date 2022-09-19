Moviegoers set to watch films on big screen after 32 years in Kashmir

Srinagar: It has been 32 years since Ashiq Ahmad, a movie buff, last saw a movie on the big screen in Kashmir, but with the opening of Kashmir's first multiplex in the Sonawar area of Srinagar, he claims his wait is over.

“Every time I travelled outside of Kashmir, I made it a point to take my family to a movie theatre. There are fewer avenues of entertainment in Kashmir, but the reintroduction of cinema will undoubtedly address this issue,” said Ashiq said who is looking forward to the day when he could watch a movie at a cinema in Kashmir and reminisce about the good old days.

The 50-year-old claimed he had been following the progress of famous businessman Vijay Dhar's plans to open Kashmir's first multiplex since it was announced.