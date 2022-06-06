AG reviews progress on cases pending before HC, tribunals

Advocate General took stock of measures being initiated to further streamline the monitoring of litigations in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir Litigation Policy-2011 and the directives of Administrative Secretary of Union Law Ministry, the orders passed by the Administrative Council of Union Territory of J&K and also in light of valuable observations of Chief Justice with regard to ensuring better system of contesting the pending court cases.

He instructed the officers to meet their roles and responsibilities in true perspective as fixed and notified by the Law Department in respect of government. He asked the Counsels, Departmental Law Officers and other concerned to bring added efficiency and requisite reforms in litigation process. Besides, he emphasized the need of implementing the government policies and various directives issued in this regard in letter and spirit so as to minimize the litigations.