'Age is just a number': Hundreds of veterans participate in sports event at Beerwah

Living truly to this adage “Age is just a Number”, hundreds of senior citizens - both men and women - participated in events including Kabaddi, Tug of War, Chess, Carrom, Skipping Rope, Hopscotch with full enthusiasm and energy.

Various cultural programs including skits were presented by the local, renowned artists to raise awareness against drugs and other social evils and highlighted the importance of sports for a happy and healthy life.

The performances also focused on the role of elders and parents towards society and curbing the drug menace with proper guidance and vigil on their wards.

Speaking as a chief guest, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, S F Hamid highlighted the importance of sports in all age groups to remain both mentally as well as physically fit.

He said that the District Administration Budgam is committed to take these events at village level also under the ongoing ambitious Khelo- India programme to ensure maximum participation of people in sports activities no matter what their age is.

DC said that overwhelming participation of senior citizens in today’s competition is a testimony to that the people of Budgam are committed to the development and path of prosperity.

He said that sports not only help to keep us hale and healthy but also keep our youth away from drugs and other social evils.