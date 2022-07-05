Agnipath Recruitment rally for Kashmiri aspirants from September 17

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today held a brief meeting with Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Officer, Col G Suresh to discuss the recruitment rally as per newly announced Agnipath in Kashmir and other related issues.

The Col G Suresh informed that notification for conduct of recruitment rally for candidates of ten districts of UT of J&K including Srinagar, Budagm, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama shall be held from September 17 to September 31, at Haiderbeigh Pattan.