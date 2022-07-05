Agnipath Recruitment rally for Kashmiri aspirants from September 17

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today held a brief meeting with Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Officer, Col G Suresh to discuss the recruitment rally as per newly announced Agnipath in Kashmir and other related issues.
The Col G Suresh informed that notification for conduct of recruitment rally for candidates of ten districts of UT of J&K including Srinagar, Budagm, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama shall be held from September 17 to September 31, at Haiderbeigh Pattan.
He further informed that the notice has been been uploaded on Army website today.
He added the registration for aspirants will be open with effect from July 5, 2022 to August 3, 2022 on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Meanwhile, Div Com appealed to the youth of valley to avail this golden opportunity to get enrolled into Indian Army as Agniveers.
He asked all the Deputy Commissioners to paste the recruitment notice on notice boards in DC offices for the information of general public.
For further details, aspirants can contact at arosrinagar123@gmail.com or 0194-2311282 or 0194-2310164.