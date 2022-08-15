Agniveer general duty, (women) in Corps of military police | Registration opens

Srinagar, Aug 14 : Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally for Women Military Police General Duty is being organised at Army Public School Primary wing ground on Major General Rajinder Singh Sparrow Road, Jalandhar Cantt for eligible candidates, a press note said.
According to a press note, the rally is for districts of Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh and Kargil districts of UT of Ladakh from December 7 to 10, 2022.
Online registration has already started from August 9, 2022 to September 7, 2022.
Online registration is mandatory and all candidates should check their eligibility and register themselves on Army Recruitment Website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Candidates who have successfully registered online will be sent admit card on their email address and intimated for the date and time for reporting for the rally.
Candidates are asked to maintain caution and advised to refrain from approaching Touts and Fraudulent persons and avoid use of drugs.