Agree with LG that peace is prevailing in J&K : Altaf Bukhari

He was talking to media persons after a party function here. Asked to comment on LG’s statement that peace is prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370, Bukhari said, “ Yes, I agree with LG Sahab’s statement. Yes, peace is prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Bukhari gave 80 percent credit to people and 20 percent credit to government for peace. “ I give 80 percent credit to people for restoration of peace in J&K and I give 20 percent credit to the government, because it did not kill the people as the previous governments were doing. Why should not I give due credit to those who deserve it,”he said.