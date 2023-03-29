Agree with LG that peace is prevailing in J&K : Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Mar 29 : Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari today said that he agrees with the statement of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha that peace is prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.
He was talking to media persons after a party function here. Asked to comment on LG’s statement that peace is prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370, Bukhari said, “ Yes, I agree with LG Sahab’s statement. Yes, peace is prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Bukhari gave 80 percent credit to people and 20 percent credit to government for peace. “ I give 80 percent credit to people for restoration of peace in J&K and I give 20 percent credit to the government, because it did not kill the people as the previous governments were doing. Why should not I give due credit to those who deserve it,”he said.
To a question regarding delay in assembly polls Bukhari said, “ The central government is delaying the polls since 2018. But we as political parties will continue to go to the people and try to address their problems.”
He said his party is ready for polls whenever held. Bukhari added that Apni Party has been highlighting the main issues of the people .
Asked to comment on the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Bukhari said,“We are sitting in our homes as disqualified since 2018. We are not being given the right to vote without disqualification.”
Earlier, addressing a party function, Bukhari said that his party’s main objective is to help create a conducive environment in Jammu and Kashmir so that people irrespective of their caste, creed and geographical identities, and above all their religious affiliations and political ideologies could live and peaceful, prosperous, and secured life.
According to a press note, a large group of political workers and activists, from the Hajan area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district formally joined Apni Party today during an event organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar.
The new entrants mostly belonged to political parties like National Conference (NC), BJP, Conference (PC), Congress, and others including the Chairman Municipal Committee, Hajan, Irshad Ahmad Wani — who was formally affiliated with the Congress.
On this occasion, while greeting the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari assured them that they will get full support from the party leadership while they are out there to serve the people in Hajan.
He said, “I welcome you into Apni Party and I am sure your joining will strengthen the party further in the Hajan area of Bandipora, which has great significance in terms of its political and social importance. I assure you that you will find entire party leadership at your back when you will be out there to serve the people of your area.”
Reiterating Apni Party’s agenda, the party president said, “Ours is a party of masses. We belong to common people, who have suffered hugely over the period of past more than three decades due to the unconducive circumstances and a protracted phase of violence. Therefore, our main objective is to strive for creating a conducive environment in J&K so that people could live a peaceful, dignified, and prosperous life here.”