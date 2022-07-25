Agri export marketing training for cooperatives, FPOs commences at SKUAST-K

The skill training is jointly organised by the SKUAST-K’s by the Division of Food Science and Technology and the Union Ministry of Cooperation’s Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM), Pune with an aim to equip the participants with comprehensive knowledge and skills on various aspects of international marketing with a special emphasis on the export of apple, walnut and saffron crops.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai highlighted the initiative taken by the Govt. of India to establish three lakh cooperative societies and 10,000 FPOs across India. While highlighting the issues concerning the agri-export trade, Prof Ganai highlighted the role of SKUAST-K in conducting short-term vocational courses for skill development in the Agri-processing sector and the importance of establishing direct links between processors and exporters.