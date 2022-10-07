Agriculture Deptt stresses on full utilisation of funds

Srinagar, Oct 7: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today convened the meeting of Chief Agriculture Officers and other senior officers of the Department to discuss progress on the implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programmes being implemented by the department in the division.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held regarding all the schemes of the department viz. CAPEX, RKVY, MIDH, ATMA, NFSM, RKVY and PM-KISAN.
Director stressed for judicious utilization of funds in a time bound manner to improve the expenditure. He said the funds earmarked for different components under various centrally sponsored schemes must be fully utilized for the development of the farming sector in the region.
He asked the officers to expand at least 25 percent of funds in each quarter and directed them to submit weekly reports on the expenditure made by them.
The meeting was attended by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs, Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Joint Director Agriculture Engineering, Joint Director Apiculture and Mushrooms Development, Joint Director Agriculture (Farms) Kashmir and other senior officers of the Department.