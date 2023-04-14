Agriculture Deptt takes stock of cultivation of crops in Budgam

While speaking to the farmer gatherings at different places, the director of agriculture said that the department is working on a robust agriculture marketing policy wherein all the efforts are made to ensure that a wide range of marketing options are available to the farmers so that they could fetch maximum returns for their produce.

Director of Agriculture expressed satisfaction and said that “Kashmir-based agriculture produce commodities are now available at national and international markets. Besides, our agricultural produce is finding its place in new national and international markets and this is very encouraging.“