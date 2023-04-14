Agriculture Deptt takes stock of cultivation of crops in Budgam

Srinagar, Apr 14: The Director of Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today visited Kanidajan, Dunkulpathri, Darwan and Pakharpora areas and took stock of various agriculture activities and potato cultivation in the district.
While speaking to the farmer gatherings at different places, the director of agriculture said that the department is working on a robust agriculture marketing policy wherein all the efforts are made to ensure that a wide range of marketing options are available to the farmers so that they could fetch maximum returns for their produce.
Director of Agriculture expressed satisfaction and said that “Kashmir-based agriculture produce commodities are now available at national and international markets. Besides, our agricultural produce is finding its place in new national and international markets and this is very encouraging.“
Director Agriculture highlighted the importance of organic cultivation during his visit to the different areas.
Director Agriculture said that “Our climate is our opportunity and under the holistic development of agriculture special focus has been shifted to explore the climatic opportunities of the region."
Interacting with the farmers director agriculture said that department is committed to provide seedling of different agriculture crops to the farmers of the valley round the year. He marked the importance of hi-tech polyhouses in the overall development of agriculture sector.
Regarding cultivation of potatoes in the district, he said potato is an important crop and amid prevailing agro economic conditions we are trying to bring more acreage of land under its cultivation.
The value addition and diversification of potato consumption has added more dimensions to its cultivation, he added.
To meet this essential requirement, the Department of Agriculture has established a separate Potato Development Scheme, under which high-quality seed tubers are distributed among the farming community. The Director was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning Mohammad Younis Chowdhury and other senior officers of the department.