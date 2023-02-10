Agriculture development project inaugurated in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Feb 10: The Holistic Agriculture Development Project (HADP) was today formally inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehrajudin Shah .
The inaugufration was done in presence of Prof (Dr.) Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi Director Extension SKUAST-K; Chowdhary M. Iqbal, Director Agriculture Kashmir and Dr Ishfaq Abidi Senior Scientist and Head KVK Ganderbal at Government Degree College, Ganderbal.
The holistic development plan aims to create awareness and build confidence in collaboration with all line departments for organizing, facilitating and taking all stakeholders on board for implementation of the prestigious project.
The approved plan consists of 29 projects, which aim to push agriculture and allied sectors to a new trajectory of growth, with the mission of massive transformation of agriculture in the UT.
In his presidential address, the ADC expressed gratitude to the KVK and University for reaching out to the farmers of the district through various programmes. He emphasised on the use of Information & Communication technology for amelioration of the Agriculture sector in the district.
He also focused on dissemination of knowledge from lab to land through Panchayat and other local bodies.
Prof. Dr. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi in his keynote address described the aims and objectives of the Holistic Agriculture Development Project. He described the conceptualization and formulation of the programme and said that the plan will change the face of the Agriculture sector in the UT.
Earlier, in the introductory session, Dr. Ishfaq Abidi, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Ganderbal briefed the participants about the objectives of the programme and sought active participation of all line departments for smooth implementation of the project.
During the first technical session, Dr Ajaz Ahmad Dar gave a detailed power point presentation about Project description and plan of work. He deliberated on the innovative and holistic approaches for increasing feed and fodder production and their conservation as hay and silage.
In the second session, Dr Pervaiz Ahmad Dar, SMS KVK Ganderbal gave a detailed power point presentation about implementation, guidelines and financial outlay of the project. He deliberated on the current scenario of fodder resources and recommended guidelines for increasing the production.
Director Agriculture described the importance of better policy making for making J&K more self-sufficient. He encouraged his team of ground workers to update themselves about the latest technologies for implementation of the project in Ganderbal and directed the officials to strictly attend the training as per schedule.
The programme concluded with Interaction cum Feedback Session between the Scientists and trainees.
The programme was attended by CAHO, DSHO, DSO, DDRs, Assistant Directors, Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, BVOS, AEOs and JAEOs, SDAOs, other technical staff of line departments and Scientists from the University & KVK.