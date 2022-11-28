AGuH terrorist module busted in Sopore: Police

Sopore, Nov 28: Sopore Police alongwith 22 RR busted AGuH module by arresting four OGWs cum terrorist associates in Sopore and ncriminating materials huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.
Police in a statement said that upon an information by sister agency regarding movement of main terrorist handler, Sopore Police alongwith 22RR established an MVCP grid in Sopore. During MVCP 02 individuals identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat (Main Handler) of Chanapora Srinagar and Ishfaq Ahmed Shah resident of Budgam were arrested. Incriminating material arms and ammunition including a Pistol, a Magazine, 10 rounds and three Grenades were recovered from their possession.
Police statement further revealed that on further interrogation and development of the information, two more terror associates identified as Abdul Majeed Kumar resident of Bernate Boniyar Baramulla and Abdul Rashid Kumar resident of Pattan were also arrested. Incriminating material including 1 Pistol, 1 Magazine, 10 rounds and 11 Grenades were recovered from their possession.