AGuH terrorist module busted in Sopore: Police

Police in a statement said that upon an information by sister agency regarding movement of main terrorist handler, Sopore Police alongwith 22RR established an MVCP grid in Sopore. During MVCP 02 individuals identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat (Main Handler) of Chanapora Srinagar and Ishfaq Ahmed Shah resident of Budgam were arrested. Incriminating material arms and ammunition including a Pistol, a Magazine, 10 rounds and three Grenades were recovered from their possession.