'Ahat e Waqar': Two old age homes inaugurated in Anantnag

The ADDC also inspected the arrangements put in place at the Senior Citizen homes and interacted with the NGO and the staff engaged to care for the elderly. He exhorted them to ensure that the inhabitants at the facility are extended every possible comfort and necessary healthcare.

District Social Welfare Officer, Ismail Ahmad also inaugurated another Ahat e Waqar at Anchidora Anantnag.

Speaking about the initiative, he said the welfare of the elderly can never be neglected and this initiative will be instrumental in providing a ray of hope and an opportunity at a dignified life to the elderly.

He said that Hilal Institute has been assigned the job of running the facility and the officials from the Social Welfare department will maintain close vigil to ensure that right care is given to the people living at the facility.

He said that people above the age of 55 years for females and 60 years for males who are poor and destitute are eligible to be enrolled at the facility.