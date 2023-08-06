Ahead of I-Day, DIG Central Kashmir reviews security, terror cases in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 06: DIG Central Kashmir Range Sujit Singh chaired a high level meeting to take stock of cases under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and NDPS act in District Police Office Srinagar.
The meeting was attended by SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SP South Gaurav Sirwarkar, SP East Shree Ram, SO to DIG Sajad Bhat, SP North Raja Zuhaib, SP Hazratbal Mashkoor Ahmad, SP West Amit Verma, all SDPOs of district police Srinagar, Incharge Pairvi Cell Central Kashmir Range.
A statement said that the DIG took stock of the progress of the cases registered under these Acts. He gave on spot directions regarding ensuring the quality of investigation and for ensuring that the cases are rigorously followed at the trial level. The DIG also insisted on close coordination between investigating officers, Prosecution Department and Witnesses. He also stressed on the use of technological advancements to ensure effective investigation and trial.
Important cases were discussed and supervisory directions were issued by the DIG on spot.