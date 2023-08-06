Ahead of I-Day, DIG Central Kashmir reviews security, terror cases in Srinagar



A statement said that the DIG took stock of the progress of the cases registered under these Acts. He gave on spot directions regarding ensuring the quality of investigation and for ensuring that the cases are rigorously followed at the trial level. The DIG also insisted on close coordination between investigating officers, Prosecution Department and Witnesses. He also stressed on the use of technological advancements to ensure effective investigation and trial.

Important cases were discussed and supervisory directions were issued by the DIG on spot.