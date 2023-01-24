Ahsan Pardesi reviews political activities

Srinagar, Jan 24: National Conference Provincial Vice President, Kashmir and In Charge Constituency Lal Chowk Ahsan Pardesi on Tuesday said that there is ground swell of support in favour of his party across Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, Pardesi said this while presiding over a meeting of party’s local unit functionaries of the Lal Chowk Constituency here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. The meeting was attended by Youth National Conference and Women’s wing functionaries as well.
Pardesi said, “The administration is totally blind towards the impact of the livelihood of the underprivileged. It is rather unfortunate that the government has mobilised all its machinery to dispossess the poor at a time when it have been efforts to mitigate the winter exigencies. Such measures give slip to the tactics of the incumbent administration to digress attention of the people from the pressing issues like unemployment, development deficit, and widespread unaccountability in Jammu and Kashmir.”