Aids, appliances handed over to specially-abled children in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, July 25: A distribution cum fitment camp was today organised by Chief Education Office Ganderbal under SAMAGRA Shiksha component in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) at Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Ganderbal, here.
The camp was presided over by the Deputy commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir as chief guest. He distributed aids and appliances among the beneficiaries.
Speaking on the occasion the DC said that Children with Special Needs (CWSN) might be physically and mentally weak in one faculty, but excel in other faculties and said that we should tap and focus upon their such strengths and maintained that such children must be treated as equal to other children. He also assured all possible support to such children in the district.
During the camp it was given out that Ganderbal district has 716 CWSN enrolled in Govt. Schools and 84 in Private schools.
Prior to this distribution cum Fitment camp, two assessment camps were held in the Month of November 2022 at BHSS Kangan and BHSS Ganderbal where CWSN were assessed by experts from ALIMCO Kanpur. 221 CWSN attended the camps and 150 CWSN were recommended for different Aids and Appliances like wheelchairs, Cerebral Palsy chairs, tricycles, Smart Canes and Braille Kits for blind children.
During the camp 59 CWSN of Zone Ganderbal and Tullamulla were given Aids and Appliances. Besides CWSN their parents, CEO Ganderbal were present in the programme.