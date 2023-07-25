Aids, appliances handed over to specially-abled children in Ganderbal

The camp was presided over by the Deputy commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir as chief guest. He distributed aids and appliances among the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion the DC said that Children with Special Needs (CWSN) might be physically and mentally weak in one faculty, but excel in other faculties and said that we should tap and focus upon their such strengths and maintained that such children must be treated as equal to other children. He also assured all possible support to such children in the district.