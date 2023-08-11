AIG-R Kashmir visits SR office Kangan

Ganderbal, Aug 11: The Additional Inspector General Registrations (AIG-R) Kashmir, Sajad Hussain Ganaie today visited Sub Registrar office Kangan to assess the overall functioning of the SR office.
On the occasion, AIG-R took detailed review about the functioning of the SR office, interacted with staff, examined various records and also enquired about the issues faced, if any.
He directed for strict adherence to the timelines so that the general public do not face any inconvenience in the registration of their documents.
AIG-R Kashmir emphasized that as the department has already switched over to e-Office mode so that all correspondence/ communications is made through e-Office.