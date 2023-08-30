AIIMS Awantipora: Over 50 % work completed

The work is going on at “very full speed” and if it continues at this pace, the project will be completed on time, an official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

He said that earlier there was a legal dispute over the acquisition of land needed for the access road essential for transporting construction material, followed by a clampdown after the abrogation of Article 370, and then issues with a nearby army base. The winter season and COVID-19 were also the reasons behind the slow execution of work on this mega project, he added.

The official said the work has been going on at full pace for the last several months now and the same pace should continue for around the next one and half years so as to complete the hospital by December 2024.