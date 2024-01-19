AIKS advocates for minority space on 34th anniversary of Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus

New Delhi, Jan 19: On the 34th anniversary of the painful exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir on January 19, 1990, the All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) convened a significant meeting at its Faridabad office in Haryana. Presided over by Dr. Ramesh Raina, the AIKS president, the gathering focused on the pressing issues faced by the displaced community, particularly their prolonged displacement and homelessness.

During the meeting, Dr. Raina emphasized the urgent need for the government’s serious attention to the existential challenges confronting Kashmiri Pandits. He underscored that after 34 years in exile, the time had come for authorities to address their concerns, especially as their future is intricately linked to Kashmir.

Dr. Raina reiterated the AIKS Ambala Declaration-2023, advocating for the “creation of a legitimate Minority space for KP’s in Valley” as a crucial step towards their long-term sustainable rehabilitation in Kashmir.

The declaration recognizes the factorial importance of Kashmiri Pandits in the socio-cultural fabric of Kashmir and envisions minority space as a means to ensure equity, inclusion, identity, and representation.

The essential features of the Ambala Declaration include declaring KPs as a minority, constituting a Minority Commission, fostering a conducive minority environment, political empowerment, enacting the Temples and Shrine Bill, and establishing three smart townships in Srinagar, Anantnag, and Baramulla.

Dr. Raina reaffirmed that January 19, observed annually as Holocaust Day, is an occasion for Kashmiri Pandits to commemorate their martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

The meeting also called for the constitution of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate the causes behind the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits.

Meanwhile, Kundan Kashmiri, president of the Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC), urged the community to observe Holocaust Day as a Black Day, both in camp and non-camp settlements, emphasizing the ongoing significance of remembrance and acknowledgment.