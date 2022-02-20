Ailing Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali moved out of jail but put under house arrest

A special NIA court earlier this month rejected Watali's application for a regular bail but took a compassionate view of his illness and allowed him to avail treatment from house but in judicial custody.

Taking into consideration the advice of doctors from a private hospital as well as those from the AIIMS, the special NIA court said Watali's bail application deserves dismissal as it has been rejected by the Supreme Court.

However, till further orders, the court said, Watali could be moved to a house from where he shall be allowed to visit hospital for his treatment or diagnostic centre for test.

"During the period of house arrest of the accused, except his immediate family members and the lawyer, nobody shall be allowed to visit the accused," the court order said.

The court said the accused is aged and his health condition is precarious and he needs to be treated immediately as well as given assistance for his daily activities, for which he needs to be outside the jail.