AIOs Grade-II selection process

Dismissing the plea, a division bench of Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Javed Iqbal Wani said the recruiting agency, JKSSB, cannot be said to be have done willful dis-obedience of its order in view of the policy decision by the Administrative Council in 2022.

“The policy decision taken by the Administration, vide Decision No.1/1/2022 dated 29.01.2022 is to the effect that all posts referred to JKPSC/ JKSSB prior to 31.10.2019 for which selections have not been finalized till date, as also the posts in which there are litigations and the cases are pending in the Courts, shall be deemed to have been withdrawn with immediate effect,” the court said.

The Court underscored that in the present case, though the direction of the Court was to finalize the process of selection, the fact remained that selection was not finalized when the said policy decision was taken by the Administration on 29.01.2022.