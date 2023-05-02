Air pollution, fast food responsible for rise in asthma cases in Kashmir: DAK

Srinagar, May 02: On World Asthma Day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday expressed concern over rise in asthma cases in Kashmir.

“Air pollution and fast food are causing spike in asthma cases in the valley,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said the air quality in Kashmir has been constantly deteriorating for the past few years due to the increasing number of vehicles, construction, brick kiln, cement and other factories which emit pollutants and significantly pollute our air.

“And this is behind rising cases of asthma in the valley,” he said.

“A study published in British Medical Journal has found that children exposed to higher levels of environmental pollutants are more likely to develop asthma compared to children who were not exposed,” the DAK President said.

“The research showed that for every 5µg-per-cubic-meter increase in concentrations of air pollutants, there was about a 4 or 5% increase in asthma.”

“Not just what you breathe, what you eat puts you at risk of developing asthma,” he said.