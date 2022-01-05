Air traffic between Kashmir, rest of country remains affected for 2nd day

"Flight operations have not been possible at Srinagar airport today due to inclement weather. Four flights have been cancelled so far," a senior official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI.

He said the resumption of air traffic would depend on the weather conditions.

It has been snowing in most places of the valley intermittently over the past few days but the arterial Srinagar-Jammu national highway is open for vehicular traffic, an official of the Traffic Department said.

He said motorists have been advised to exercise caution while travelling on the national highway in view of the snowfall.

The suspension of air traffic has resulted in hundreds of tourists getting stranded in the valley.

Officials in the Tourism Department said a good number of tourists had arrived in Kashmir for celebrating New Year and were planning to return home now.