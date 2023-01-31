Air traffic, train services resume in Kashmir; highway remains closed

Earlier Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said that the visibility is good and the surface stands clear of snow for smooth arrival and departure of the flights.

Meanwhile the train services from Banihal to Baramulla and vice versa resumed this morning after a day-long suspension on Monday due to snowfall.

However, Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, remained closed. “People are advised not to take any journey on NH-44 (highway) till the restoration work is completed,’ a traffic department official here said.