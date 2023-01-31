Air traffic, train services resume in Kashmir; highway remains closed

Srinagar, Jan 31: Air traffic to and fro Srinagar International Airport resumed on Tuesday, a day after poor visibility and continuous snowfall forced cancellation of all 68 scheduled flights.
Quoting official sources, GNS reported that two indigo flights landed at the airport before noon.
Earlier Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said that the visibility is good and the surface stands clear of snow for smooth arrival and departure of the flights.
Meanwhile the train services from Banihal to Baramulla and vice versa resumed this morning after a day-long suspension on Monday due to snowfall.
However, Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, remained closed. “People are advised not to take any journey on NH-44 (highway) till the restoration work is completed,’ a traffic department official here said.