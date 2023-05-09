Kashmir

'Airlines making a killing': Ex-MLA on arbitrary hike in airfares

Appeals Hajj committee of India to reconsider notified amount for pilgrims in view of hike in airfares
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 09: CPI(M) leader and former MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday said that arbitrary hike in airfare has left travelers distraught, and appealed to the authorities to intervene into the matter.

"Airlines are jacking up fares arbitrarily leaving travellers distraught. Even the Haj pilgrims have to fork out more. The tentative Haj amount payable by the pilgrims at Srinagar Embarkation Point ( EP) is Rs 50,000 more than the pilgrims embarking from Delhi EP", he said, in a tweet.

"These are the airlines that are making a killing. Appealing to @MOMAIndia @haj_committee to reconsider the notified amount," he said, in another tweet.

