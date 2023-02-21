AIS officers condole demise of A.R. Mubarki

Describing Mubarki as an intelligent, well read , straight forward and an upright officer, the AIS officers recalled the outstanding services rendered by him during his service career as a public servant.

The officers have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Among the officers to condole the death of Mubarki are Jalil Ahmed Khan, H. L. Kadalbajoo, M. S. Pandit, C. Phunsog, B. R. Kundal, Sadanand Bhave, Saharanaman, B.L. Nimesh, Dr. Ashok Bhan, Ashok Angurana, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Sudanshu Pandey, K. Rajendra Kumar, Atal Dulloo, A.K.Srivastava, Awanish Kumar Singh, and Ruplal Bharti.