Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt | No words are enough to condemn: Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti said that not only is democracy being butchered but the national anthem was played to provide cover for such actions. "No words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra. Not only is democracy being butchered but they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions. On one hand, BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped-up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA purchasing spree. Hard-earned public money is being misused to quench BJPs' thirst for power," Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.