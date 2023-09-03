AJKMF members scale Mount Tatakooti

Srinagar, Sep 2: All Jammu Kashmir Mountaineering Foundation members scaled Mount Tatakooti which is 15583 feet ASL and known as one of the most technical peaks of Kashmir valley.
A statement issued here said that the team left for the expedition from Srinagar on August 25 & pitched tents at Tatakooti base camp Dumail.
The next day on August 26 team buckled up and started to climb the mountain at 6 am in the morning team climbed a 70° steep section of the mountain which was full of loose rocks and rock falls, at 10.30 am team reached the shoulder of the mountain the is at the elevation of 14501 feet.
“At 11:55 am all members have successfully scaled the Gaint Peak. The team was led by the most experienced mountaineer in the valley Yaseen Lone who did his mountaineering courses back in 90’s and Climbed major peaks of Kashmir including the highest peak of Kashmir back in 2005 Other members were Rouf Rather and Muzakir As the 50% task was done.”
“The same day at 12:15 am it started snowing heavily on the summit. At 12:30 pm team started to descend through the narrow patches of the mountain facing many challenges but thanks to the almighty made it safe and sound at base camp. The club is proud of their big achievement.” reads the statement.