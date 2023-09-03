AJKMF members scale Mount Tatakooti

A statement issued here said that the team left for the expedition from Srinagar on August 25 & pitched tents at Tatakooti base camp Dumail.

The next day on August 26 team buckled up and started to climb the mountain at 6 am in the morning team climbed a 70° steep section of the mountain which was full of loose rocks and rock falls, at 10.30 am team reached the shoulder of the mountain the is at the elevation of 14501 feet.